Free Community Health Fair offered by Premier Health

EATON — Premier Health and CVS Pharmacy® will host a free community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the CVS Pharmacy® parking lot, 1300 N. Barron St., in Eaton, on Wednesday, March 30.

The screenings will be held in the Premier Community Health Mobile Clinic. Screenings will include: blood pressure, body mass index, blood sugar, cholesterol/HDL, and, hemoglobin A1c.

Registration is highly recommended. Walk-ins are accepted upon availability. To register, call 1-866-608-3463.

Anyone 18 years or older is eligible to participate in the biometric screenings. Those receiving health screenings will obtain their results immediately. Premier Health professionals will recommend any follow-up care individuals may need.

Screenings are supported by Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital Foundations and Maxon Foundation.