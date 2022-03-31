NT Board to hold public hearing on retire-rehires

NEW PARIS — The National Trail Local School District Board of Education is giving public notice in accordance with Section 3307.353 and Section 3309.345 of the Ohio Revised Code that Carl (Ed) Eales, currently employed in the district as the elementary principal, and Vincent Ebersole. currently employed as a custodian, will be retired and seeking employment with the district in the same positions following their service retirements.

The National Trail Board of Education will hold a public meeting on the isse of Eales and Ebersole being employed in the district at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, at the National Trail Local School District, located at 6980 Oxford-Gettysburg Rd., New Paris.