News briefs

Stamp Out Hunger, May 14

The National Association of Letter Carriers will have its annual food drive on Saturday, May 14. City and rural carriers in Eaton and Camden are participating in this nationwide event and are asking for the public’s support to help “stamp out hunger.” People can donate by leaving non-perishable food items in or near their mailboxes. The carriers will pick up all donations while making their deliveries. All donations will help families in need in Preble County. The United States Postal Service and the local food banks thank everyone for their support.

Upcoming road closure

Beginning Monday, May 16, Concord Road will be closed between Wilkinson Road and Wyatt Road approximately 10 weeks for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. This closure is specifically between mailboxes 5864 and 6112. Call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600 with questions.

BOE to meet

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct regular business meetings on Monday, May 16, at 9 a.m. in conjunction with the start of the May 3, Primary Election Official Canvass and Tuesday, May 24, at 9 a.m. for the certification of the 2022 Primary Election Official Canvass. Both meetings and official canvass will be held in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton. The board will also conduct its regular monthly business meeting on Thursday, May 19, at 9 a.m. in the board’s office.

Upcoming road closure

Four Mile Valley Road, beginning at Morning Sun Road between mailboxes 10594 and 10541 and ending at Terrace Road, will be closed for approximately four weeks beginning Monday, May 9, for a box culvert pipe replacement.

ECS Kindergarten registration

Eaton Community Schools kindergarten registration for the 2022/2023 school year is open through May 20. Registration can be completed online at https://eaton-oh.finalforms.com./

ESC meeting location change

The location of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board’s May regular monthly meetingscheduled for Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed. The meeting will now be held at the Preble County ESC Alternative School, 201 East St. Clair Street, Eaton.

Monroe Alumni gathering

The 99th Monroe Alumni gathering will be held Saturday, June 11, in the National Trail H.S. Cafetorium. Honored classes are 1942, 1947, 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967. Registration, socializing and a silent auction of Monroe memorabilia begins at 4 p.m. A buffet dinner, catered by Rob’s, will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by a brief business meeting. NTHS is handicap accessible and servers will be available to help with trays. Reservations are $25 per person, should be made by May 27 and a donation to the scholarship fund may be included. Anyone who attended or taught at Monroe is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Shirley Filbrun Wright at 937-336-0669.

Jackson Alumni gathering

All Jackson High School, Preble County, Ohio alumni are asked to “save the date” of Saturday, June 18, at National Trail School for the annual gathering. For more information, contact Ann Benham Boyd (1967) at [email protected], or call or text 765-238-8895.