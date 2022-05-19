ODOT issues weekly project updates

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released its weekly construction update for the week ending May 21.

The following traffic advisories include restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 bridge rehabilitation and resurfacing — From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. A shoulder closure will be in effect on I-70 West, between the Orangeburg Road overpass and the U.S. 35 interchange, for asphalt/concrete removal at the ramps to and from the westbound rest area. Intermittent lane and ramp restrictions will also be in effect within the project zone, and a reduced speed limit will also be in effect. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Summer 2022.

Ohio 177 paving — Paving (chip-sealing) between the Butler/Preble County line and the Indiana State line. Construction is scheduled to begin the week of May 16, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when crews are at work. All work is scheduled to be completed in early fall 2022.

Ohio 725 paving — Paving (chip-sealing) between Indiana and the western corporation limit of Camden. Construction is scheduled to begin the week of May 16, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when crews are at work. All work is scheduled to be completed in early fall 2022.

U.S. 127 bridge maintenance — Over Swann-Beatty Road, between Camden College Corner Road and Ohio 744. Single-lane restrictions may be in effect during daylight hours, and traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones, and/or flaggers during hours of operation. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2022.