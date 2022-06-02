City council honors basketball team

EATON — During a Monday, May 16, meeting, Eaton City Council members recognized this year’s Eaton High School girls varsity basketball team on its recent historic district championship win.

Mayor Joe Renner presented several members of the team and coaching staff with a resolution passed in their honor.

Renner read the resolution into the record: “Whereas the 2021-22 Lady Eagles Basketball team, coached by Dave Honhart, was the first in Eaton High School history to win a District Championship to reach the “Sweet 16” and the regional semifinal, and only the fourth girls’ basketball team to do so in Preble County school history; and

“Whereas Eaton (13-14) collected upset wins over No. 3 Ben Logan, No. 5 Urbana, No. 1 Carroll and No. 1 Cincinnati Summit Country Day, en route to the program’s first-ever District Championship; and

“Whereas throughout its tournament run, no deficit seemed too large for the resilient Lady Eagles team to overcome. The Eagles overcame deficits of 13, nine and eight points during three of their four tournament games heading into the team’s first-ever regional semifinal appearance against Hamilton Badin on Tuesday, March 1; and

“Whereas, during that semi-final game the seventh-seeded Eagles faced their largest deficit of the postseason at 17 points and rallied to get within three points with just over two minutes to play, before eventually falling to Hamilton-Badin in a 51-44 loss which ended the most successful postseason run in Eaton girls’ basketball history; and

“Therefore, now be it resolved,” Renner continued, “That the members of Eaton City Council do hereby congratulate and honor the 2022 District Champion Eaton High School Lady Eagles Basketball Team and urges all citizens to reflect upon the dedication, determination, resiliency and perseverance that enabled the team to make its historic run; and be it further resolved that a copy of this proclamation be included in the official minutes of Eaton City Council as a lasting testament for the appreciation and affection the community has for our 2022 District Champion Lady Eagles Basketball Team.”

Council also:

•Heard from Brian Martin, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, regarding the possibility of the city joining a proposed Rural Transportation Planning Organization.

•Heard from consultants Peter Bales and Wendy Moeller regarding an update to the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan which is getting under way.

•Authorized the purchase of a new leaf machine for Public Maintenance.

•Authorized a contract for rock salt.

•Approved a resolution declaring the necessity for an election, namely placing a renewal of the Safety Tax on the November ballot.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on [email protected]

