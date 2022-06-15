Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, June 6, session:

Lisa M. Littlejohn, 512 Village South Drive Eaton, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specification; Michelle L. Schleiger, 121 Village South Drive, Eaton, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specification; Ronald F. Peters, 3236 Enterprise Road, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; James L. Lancaster. 128 W. Wadsworth Street. Eaton, domestic violence and domestic violence.

Also: Arnold Johnson, 2576 E. State Road 26, Hartford City, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specification, possession of heroin with forfeiture specification, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Holden W. Hughes, 605 Willow Drive, Connersville, Indiana, possession of heroin, endangering children, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance – OVI.

Also: Katherine S. Steele, 56 Shawnee Plains Ct., Camden, breaking and entering theft; Justin W. McTeer, 56 N. Shawnee Plains Ct., Camden, breaking and entering theft; John D. Glenn, 5575 Ohio 320, New Paris, domestic violence; Justin W. McTeer, 108 Gloria Avenue New Lebanon, robbery, robbery, robbery, robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a motor vehicle, petty theft, assault, resisting arrest, criminal damaging or endangering and criminal damaging or endangering.

Also: Richard Lamont Chapple, 5533 Portsmouth Ave., Apt. D, Indianapolis, Indiana, possession of marijuana and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; Sean Zachary Barnet, 11931 Jacksonburg Road, Middletown, felonious assault, felonious assault and domestic violence; Storm Chance Parsons, 6085 Sebring Warner Rd., Lot 59, Greenville, falsification and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

