Voter registration, address change deadline approaching

PREBLE COUNTY — Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses for the Aug. 2, 2022 Primary Election is Monday, Tuesday, July 5.

The Preble County Board of Elections office, first floor of the courthouse, 101 E. Main Street, Eaton, will be open July 5, until 9 p.m. for those who wish to register or change their address.

Individuals may register at the Preble County Board of Elections office, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday or at the Preble County License Bureau, located in the Junction Mall, 500 N. Barron Street, Eaton; any public library; any high school or vocational school, and other designated public agencies which provides assistance or disability programs. Individuals may also register and update their address at https://www.ohiosos.gov.

Call the board office (937-456-8117 or 456-8118) to request a registration form by mail.

A voter registration form may also be printed from our website, https://www.boe.ohio.gov/preble/. Completed registration forms must be returned to the board of elections office or the office of the Secretary of State by the deadline of July 5.

Individuals are qualified to register if they will be 18 years of age by the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election at which they intend to vote. Voters must be registered at least 30 days prior to an election.

A 17-year old may vote in the Aug. 2, 2022 Primary Election to nominate candidates to the 2022 General Election ballot if they will be 18 years old by Nov. 8, 2022. The 17-year old will not be allowed to vote for the State Central Committee candidates.