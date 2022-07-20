News briefs

BOE meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, July 21, at 9 a.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

TVR&GC Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club’s Annual Youth Night will be Tuesday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle, air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

Upcoming road closure

Beginning Monday, July 25, Georgetown Verona Road will be closed between Ohio 503 and Rockridge Road approximately four weeks for pipe replacement. No traffic will be permitted. This closure is specifically between mailboxes #4401 and #4505. Call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600 for additional information.

Road closure

Guy Murray Road, beginning at Ohio 121 (between mailboxes 6534 and 6580) and ending at Cedar Springs Road, is closed. This closure will be for 120 days, until approximately Nov. 10, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Public meeting set for Eaton CDP

“Elevate Eaton” is a project the City of Eaton is taking on to develop a modern comprehensive development plan for the entire community. The City of Eaton will be hosting a public kick-off meeting on Thursday, July 28, to provide more information on the Elevate Eaton project and to invite attendees to participate in interactive discussions about the future of Eaton. The meeting will be held at the Eaton Youth Center, 306 Seven Mile Drive, from 6-8 p.m. To receive reminders of upcoming events and meetings and updates on the Elevate Eaton project, subscribe to the website at www.elevateeaton.com.

National Trail summer hours announced

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 29. The ES and MS Office will be closed until July 29. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 29. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1, from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333, extension 106.

TCN summer hours announced

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 29, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1. For more information, call the District Office at 937-962-2671.

100th Wheeler Reunion

All Wheeler family members are invited to attend to help the family celebrate the 100th Wheeler Family Reunion. It will be held on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort St. Clair Park in Eaton. Those who attend are asked to bring their family’s drinks and a covered dish. T-shirts celebrating this event may be ordered by calling 937-683-3206 prior to July 25.