News briefs

Financial report available

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

Upcoming road closure

Georgetown Verona Road is closed between Ohio 503 and Rockridge Road approximately four weeks for pipe replacement. No traffic will be permitted. This closure is specifically between mailboxes #4401 and #4505. Call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600 for additional information.

Road closure

Guy Murray Road, beginning at Ohio 121 (between mailboxes 6534 and 6580) and ending at Cedar Springs Road, is closed. This closure will be for 120 days, until approximately Nov. 10, for a full bridge replacement. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

100th Wheeler Reunion

All Wheeler family members are invited to attend to help the family celebrate the 100th Wheeler Family Reunion. It will be held on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort St. Clair Park in Eaton. Those who attend are asked to bring their family’s drinks and a covered dish. T-shirts celebrating this event may be ordered by calling 937-683-3206 prior to July 25.