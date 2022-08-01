Historic theater to show movies in Eaton

EATON — The Star Theatre at Eagle’s Point and By-Jo Theater out of Germantown have partnered to bring first run movies to Eaton.

Movies will begin on Aug 11, 2022 and show each weekend after.

The first movie has not yet been confirmed, but attendees should expect a family-oriented movie for the premiere weekend to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of the new school year, according to theater officials.

Tickets will be sold for $6 per person and concessions will be available for purchase. On opening weekend, everyone will receive a free personal popcorn to enjoy with the show. Movies are slated to show Thursdays at 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m.

No bags, outside food or drink are allowed in the theater. The theater will open 45 minutes prior to the show time each day.

The Star Theatre is also looking for volunteers who wish to help with tickets and concessions. Each volunteer will receive a popcorn, candy, beverage and free ticket to the show. Up to four volunteers are needed for each show time. Interested individuals can email [email protected] for more information.

The Star Theatre is part of the historic renovation of the former Eaton High School. The facility can seat over 300 people and is equipped with state of the art sound and projection equipment. In addition to movies, The Star will begin monthly special events which include music, entertainers and more.

The first performance is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, when The Airforce Band of Flight will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. This event, in partnership with Downtown Eaton Inc., is free and open to the public.

The Star Theatre at Eagles Point is located at 310 N. Barron St. The entrance is on the north side of the gymnasium (look for the black pig and the Star Theatre signs.)

Street parking is available as well as the parking lot on the corner of Barron and Decatur Streets. The Star Theatre is wheelchair accessible and can accommodate four-six wheelchairs.

To learn more about The Star Theatre at Eagles Point, visit [email protected]

