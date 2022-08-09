ODOT projects continuing

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued its weekly construction update for the week ending Aug. 6.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 bridge rehabilitation and resurfacing — From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Single-lane closures will be in effect in either direction for paving, nightly from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. the following day. In addition, intermittent ramp closures and restrictions may be in effect during the overnight hours. The entire project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2022.

Ohio 122 bridge rehabilitation — Between the western corporation limit of the Village of Gratis and Ray Road, over a tributary of Aukerman Creek. Ohio 122 is closed and traffic will be detoured via Ohio 122, U.S. 35 and Ohio 503. All work is scheduled to be completed by late summer.

Ohio 122 culvert replacement — Between Halderman and Quaker Trace roads. Single-lane closures will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. All work is scheduled to be completed in late summer 2022.

Ohio 177 paving — Paving (chip-sealing) between the Butler/Preble County line and the Indiana State line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when crews are at work. All work is scheduled to be completed in early fall 2022.

Ohio 725 paving — Paving (chip-sealing) between Indiana and the western corporation limit of Camden. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when crews are at work. All work is scheduled to be completed in early fall 2022.

U.S. 127 bridge maintenance — Over Swann-Beatty Road, between Camden College Corner Road and Ohio 744. Single-lane restrictions may be in effect during daylight hours, and traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones, and/or flaggers during hours of operation. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2022.