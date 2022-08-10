Derby Days returning this weekend

LEWISBURG — Back from a pandemic-related hiatus, Lewisburg’s Derby Days will kick off late summer and fall festival fun in Preble County this Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13.

The three days of family fun begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday with a kiddie tractor pull, and continues with the traditional egg drop competition at 6:30 p.m. in front of the firehouse. A talent contest will highlight the evening, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12, brings a full chicken dinner at 4:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, pork chops from the Lions Club beginning at 5 p.m., and more. Friday will also be Motorcycle Bike Nite, beginning at 5 p.m. Preble County Line Band will bring live music to the village for a street dance from 8-11 p.m.

There will be demonstrations at the historic Smith’s Blacksmith shop, from 5-8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. The shop is located behind the Ace Hardware store.

There will be music, food, craft vendors, and a beer garden, as well as a 50/50 cash drawing and raffles. Families will also find children’s rides and games.

Breakfast will be served at the firehouse by VFW members beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a bake sale sponsored by the UCC at the bank at 9 a.m. The pet contest will also begin at 9 a.m., with registration prior to the event.

A Derby Day Dash 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m., with registration packet pick-up at 7:30 a.m. the United Methodist Church on U.S. 40 East.

The Derby Race itself will begin at noon on Saturday.

The 26th annual cruise-in will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and includes awards for best of show, and free dash plaques. All cars and trucks, including rods, antiques, classics, customs and corvettes are welcome. There will be door prizes and more.

Delta Theta Tau will serve their full chicken dinner beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and from 5-10 p.m. there will be a street dance featuring music by Stacy Crabtree.

Derby Days festivities will close with a large fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Commerce Street from Clay to Harrison Streets will be closed Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m., and all day on Saturday.

Derby Days also includes Lewisburg’s community-wide garage sales.

The full schedule can be found on pages 10-12 of this edition of The Register-Herald.