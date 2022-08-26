Resident questions commission about EPA

EATON — Preble County Commissioners heard from resident Jerry Wick during a Monday, Aug. 15, meeting.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Wick, came forward to inform the commissioners about a recent court ruling in Clinton County concerning the environment. The EPA charged a man for burning trash, according to Wick, who said he felt this was unfair as many businesses and corporations slide under the Ohio EPA’s radar for similar, if not worse actions.

Wick, an opponent of the county’s proposed Sewer District 6 project, noted, “Now, Attorney General Yost says ‘I appreciate the help of our environmental partners at the Ohio EPA, the Wilmington fire department, and the Clinton County Sheriff’s office halting this illegal activity.’” Wick continued, “Where was that attitude in Preble County for 10-12 years. Public records requests show that the owners of the Quaker Trace Trailer Park were never issued a citation. No one was ever charged with a crime. That is enough.”

Wick asked the commissioners if they would have the Ohio EPA in and if it would be a public meeting. Commissioners do not have a scheduled date to meet with the Ohio EPA, but did note it would be a public meeting when they did.

In other business commissioners passed the following resolutions:

•A resolution authorizing payment for general miscellaneous funds for $2,500, Children Services funds for $46,748.66, and prosecutor funds for $1,348.99.

•A resolution regarding moral obligations for the Common Pleas Court.

•A resolution authorizing the sale of certain personal property from the sheriff’s office and further authorizing the property to be sold by a private sale to deputy Kevin Caplinger.

•A resolution authorizing the use of a county credit card for the EMA.

•A resolution appointing Suzanne Cottingim as the EMA director for Preble County.

