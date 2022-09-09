Local drug task forces to receive RecoveryOhio Funding

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that more than two dozen local drug task forces in Ohio are receiving state support for their work to disrupt the drug trade and promote substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery.

Nearly $2.3 million in grants from Governor DeWine’s RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund will be awarded among 30 existing drug task forces to help them identify high-level drug traffickers, dismantle large drug trafficking organizations, interrupt the flow of money and drugs from international cartels, and prevent the sale of illegal narcotics to those suffering from substance use disorder.

“I’m committed to supporting our local drug task forces, which are working hard to stop the cartels that continuously push drugs into our communities, causing crime and addiction,” said Governor DeWine.

Grant funding will also be used to support the mission of Governor DeWine’s RecoveryOhio initiative, which aims to increase substance use and mental health awareness, implement age-appropriate prevention education in schools, connect those who need help with treatment, and promote recovery.

Governor DeWine worked in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly to secure funding for these grants in the current operating budget. The program is administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

Preble and Butler County’s BURN Task Force will receive $20,000.