Eaton TruckFest, PCHS Fall Gathering, Walk for Hope among activities

EATON — Like trucks of all sorts? Are you a history buff? Want to take on the next 5K event for a good cause? Want to do all three? Opportunity for these activities and more abound in Preble County this coming Saturday.

11th Annual Walk for Hope 5K

The annual Walk to Remember, Walk For Hope 5K Walk/Run hosted by Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Preble County Suicide Coalition, is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-noon. This year, the walk/run begins and ends at the Eaton High School Wellness Center, 600 Hillcrest Drive and will take participants through Fort St. Clair Park.

The event benefits suicide prevention programming, and is dedicated in memory of those lost. It aims to bring awareness to the importance of mental health care.

Day-of registration begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the walk/run. For more information, visit www.pcmhrb.org, or call 937-456-6827.

PCHS Fall Gathering Festival

2022 Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony

The Preble County Historical Society will host its Historical Days and Fall Gathering Festival on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The free event will take visitors through time, beginning with the Viking era, through to present time. It will include wagon hay rides for $5 per person, to take the trail ride through the different time periods. There will be Music, food vendors, entertainment and more for the entire family, according to organizers. All exhibits will be open for visitors, including a special Civil War naval artifact collection which will be on site.

The 2022 Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor recipients will also be honored during a special presentation at 2:30 p.m. in the PCHS Amphitheatre. In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the PCHS created the Hall of Honor. The PCHS Board of Trustees designated that the Hall of Honor be named the Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor in recognition of the heritage and philanthropy of the Swartsel Family as demonstrated by Sara’s enduring gift to the Preble County Historical Society and the Preble County community of her family farm in southeast Preble County.

The Register-Herald joined the PCHS as a partner in the Hall of Honor in recognition of the natural partnership of the two organizations in recording the history of Preble County. The Hall of Honor recognizes deceased former Preble Countians who have contributed to the community and world in valuable ways. Several individuals were nominated for inclusion and three new members were chosen this year: William “Bill” D. Ross, Audrey S. Gilbert, and Myron E. Scott.

Eaton TruckFest

Downtown Eaton Inc. will host Eaton TruckFest 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 24, and the group hopes to showcase all sorts of trucks: work trucks, classic trucks, semi tractors and more. The event is sure to delight truck afficionados of all ages.

“If it’s lifted, lowered, shines, works or plays, and it’s a truck, bring it to Eaton TruckFest,” organizers said in a recent press release. The show runs from 2-8 p.m., at Main and Barron Streets in Eaton. There will be food vendors available, live music from the FlatOut Band, and fun activities for the kids, including kiddie drag racing.

Everyone is invited to show up and show off their favorite trucks. Awards will be presented in categories including Best Commercial Work Truck, Best Semi Tractor (tractors only, no trailers,) Best Full-size Non-commercial (1/2 ton or bigger,) Best Compact Non-commercial (under ½ ton,) Best SUV, Best Classic (1990 or older) and a fan-voted “People’s Choice” award. Judging starts at 3 p.m. Pre-registration is available online at www.downtowneatoninc.com.

