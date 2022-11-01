Live sting rays visiting PCDL

EATON — The Wave on Wheels Foundation at Newport Aquarium is bringing live sting rays to the library. Get up close and personal with Yellow sting rays and learn about the differences and similarities between sting rays and their closely related sharks during this event.

Seating is limited. Register for this free event at the library branch where you plan to attend. The Sting Ray Cart program will come to Camden, Eaton, New Paris, and West Alexandria. Upon registration, you will receive a ticket which you much bring with you.

Following is the schedule for the visits:

Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. (West Alexandria): Twin Valley South, located at 100 Educational Drive, West Alexandria, RSVP at the West Alexandria Branch Library or call 937-533-4095.

Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. (New Paris): St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 301 East Main Street, New Paris. RSVP at the New Paris Branch Library or call 937-437-7242.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. (Camden): Camden Branch Library, located at 104 South Main Street, Camden. RSVP at the Camden Branch Library or call 937-452-3142.

Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. (Eaton): Eaton Branch Library, located at 301 North Barron Street, Eaton. RSVP at the Eaton Branch Library or call 937-456-4331.

