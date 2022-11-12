Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned

EATON — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is currently planning the 27th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Bruner Arena.

Again this year, the dinner will be pick-up or delivery only.

The meal will be prepared at Bruner Arena on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.

This is a free dinner made possible through donations and help from many volunteers. Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer, needs a meal, or wishes to donate should contact Dee Wilhelm at MVCAP at 937-456-2800.

Anyone interested in ordering a meal is asked to call prior to Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Orders for meals due Tuesday, Nov. 15