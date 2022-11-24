Holiday events kick off this week

PREBLE COUNTY — As the holiday season kicks off after Thanksgiving, communities across Preble County have Christmas events scheduled throughout the upcoming month.

The following are events and activities planned through Dec. 4.

Camden

Christmas in the Village in Camden is set for Friday, Nov. 25, at 5:30 p.m., in Bicentennial Park across from the firehouse. Santa Claus will light the village lights and visit with children of all ages. Pastor Greg Jackson will share the Christmas Story, and the First Baptist Church Choir will perform Christmas carols. There will be hot chocolate and cookies for everyone. This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

Eaton

This year’s Whispering Christmas Jingle Jog 5K Family Fun Run/Walk through Fort St. Clair is set for Wednesday, evening, Nov. 23. The race will begin at 5:30 p.m., in the Eaton High School Parking Lot, 600 Hillcrest Drive in Eaton.

Check-in/packet pick-up on race day will begin at 4:15 p.m. at the Eaton High School Wellness Center. To register online, visit http://speedy-feet.com/. Onsite registration is payable by check only, to the City of Eaton, with “Whispering Christmas” in the memo line. The Jingle Jog will continue in rain, sleet, or snow. Participants are asked to dress accordingly. All proceeds from the Jingle Jog benefit Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas.

Downtown Eaton Inc. is changing up its traditional White Christmas Celebration this year, merging the annual family event with Small Business Saturday for an afternoon of activities on Saturday, Nov. 26, to kick off the holiday season.

White Christmas & Small Business Saturday activities will begin at 3 p.m. downtown. Vendors are invited to participate, and businesses are encouraged to be open as shoppers continue their after-Thanksgiving holiday outings.

The annual White Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. and features the arrival of Santa Claus, escorted to Preble County Courthouse Plaza by Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band, who will provide musical entertainment for the evening event.

The public is invited to this afternoon and evening of hot chocolate, candy canes, singing, giveaways and a countdown to lighting the downtown Christmas lights. Afterward, take a drive through the splendid holiday lights of Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas, which will open (drive-thru only) on Friday, Nov. 25.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, the Butler County Saddle Horse Club will deliver fruit baskets to Eaton nursing homes during its 36th annual Saddle Horse Christmas Parade. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds, and then visit Maple Gardens, The Greenbriar, and Vancrest Nursing Center before heading back to the fairgrounds at approximately 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Eaton Joint Boosters will host the annual Craft Show and Music Festival at Eaton Community Schools. From 9 a.m.-6 p.m., the day will include craft and bake sales, raffles, concessions, and musical performances from Eaton’s bands and choirs in grades kindergarten through 12. Spiritwear apparel will also be available for purchase. Eaton Community Schools is located at 600 Hillcrest Drive.

Lewisburg

The public is invited to the 2022 “Hanging of the Greens” service at Trinity Church in Lewisburg on the first Sunday in Advent, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m.

This dramatic service begins in silence and darkness as those in attendance await the “Light of Christ” symbolizing Christ’s coming into a world of darkness 2,000 years ago and into the darkness of our hearts today. Once the Christ Candle is in place, there are readings explaining the history of all of our favorite symbols of Christmas.

By the end of the service, the sanctuary is dressed in its Christmas finery and hearts are prepared to celebrate the true meaning of the season. The “Hanging of the Greens” is a family event with opportunities during the service for children to come forward to help decorate the tree and participate in the lighting of the Advent Candle.

The service, which lasts approximately one hour, will be preceded by a Soup and Sandwich Supper in the multi-purpose room from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meal will be provided by the Trinity Kitchen Ladies in cooperation with The Brick Rhod Bistro and The Burg Deli. Pre-service music will be provided by well-known local musician Eric Loy in the church sanctuary from 6:30-7 p.m.

The church is located directly across Commerce Street (Ohio 503) from Tri-County North Schools. Parking is available on both the Commerce Street side and the Main Street side of the building with the multi-purpose building located on the west side. Additional parking is available on the street or in the school parking lot. Everyone is welcome. Dress is casual. There is no charge but donations will be gladly accepted to cover the costs of the evening.

The Village of Lewisburg’s Annual Christmas Open House will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon-5 p.m. The village’s historic downtown shops will showcase their holiday decorations while visitors stroll from store to store. The day will end with a Santa parade and the lighting of the Park. The Christmas Open House follows up the Christmas in the Burg shopping experience on Friday, Dec. 2, where shoppers can enjoy shopping in the village while enjoying cocoa and other goodies, from 5-8 p.m.

New Paris

The Village of New Paris will wrap up its weeklong Christmas in the Village activities on Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the final day of the Christmas in the Village Bingo Game. Visit www.newparisoh.com for more information.