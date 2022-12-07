Short-term I-70 ramp closures scheduled

PREBLE COUNTY — Continuing work on the Interstate 70 major resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation project in Preble County requires ramp closures through the remainder of the week.

Intermittent, overnight ramp closures will be in place on I-70 East and West, between U.S. 40 and Lewisburg Road. Contractors will close the ramps to and from Ohio 503, U.S. 127, U.S. 35 and U.S. 40 to grind the asphalt surface on all entrance and exit ramps at these locations.

Ramp closures will be short-term, and no two ramps will be closed at the same time. Restrictions will be in place nightly beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, and continuing through 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. During periods of closure, motorists may use U.S. 40 as a detour.

All work will be contingent upon the weather, and motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.