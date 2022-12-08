Holiday events continue this weekend

PREBLE COUNTY — Pre-Christmas events continue this weekend, with plenty of activities for families to enjoy across the ccounty.

Eaton

The Star Theatre at Eagle’s Point will present The Holly Jolly Holiday Show on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. The show is a mix of secular and sacred music performed by the Richmond Jazz Orchestra with Steven Stoller. The Richmond Jazz Orchestra is composed of Richmond and Preble County natives. You won’t want to miss this jazzy rendition of your holiday favorites. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.eatonstartheatre.com or at the door. Doors will open at 1:15 p.m. Concessions will be available.

Lewisburg

The Preble County Park District’s Garber Nature Center, located at 9691 Ohio 503 N. outside the village, will host Christmas Caroling with local musician Eric Loy on Saturday, Dec. 10, in two sessions, 3-3:45 p.m., and 4-4:45 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVPs are requested by Dec. 5, to 937-962-5561.

Lewisburg Historical Society will hold “Christmas at the Caboose” on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4-6 p.m. at the LHS located at 6318 Depot Lane in the village. Everyone can visit Santa and his elves in the caboose and receive a free instant photo while supplies last. There will be free cookies and hot chocolate, as well as arts and crafts activities. A flash light candy cane hunt and story will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the covered bridge in Lewisburg Community Park, weather permitting, for children ages pre-kindergarten to 6th grade. Participants should bring their own flashlights.

West Alexandria

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee invites the public to enjoy Christmas in the Village, Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon- 5 p.m. for a walk around the village. Stop at the library to pick up a card listing the businesses to visit. Then return the card to the library for a chance to win door prizes. You must be present to win. Winners will start being called at 6 p.m. The West Alexandria Friends of the Library will be providing crafts at the library while you wait for door prizes to be called. All money raised will be used for Santa Villa needs and July 4 fireworks.

During Christmas in the Village on Dec. 10, Santa will be coming in on the fire truck at 2 p.m. and stopping at Santa Villa for a visit from 2-5 p.m. Children can sit on Santa’s lap and receive a gift, providing a great photo opportunity for parents. Santa will return to Santa Villa on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2-5 p.m. for another visit.

The Christmas in the Village Craft Show, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Twin Valley South High School, 101 Education Drive, from noon-5 p.m. This free admission indoor event will have a small, cash-only snack bar in addition to arts, crafts, independent consultants, baked goods, and more. .

Alpha Kappa Sorority is sponsoring Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8-10 a.m. at Twin Valley South High School, 100 Education Drive. What a great way to kick off the holidays by bringing your family for a delicious breakfast, and taking pictures with Santa. Tickets are pre-order only with no sales at the door. Tickets are $7 each, plus an additional $3 per specialized ornament with your child’s name. Deadline to order tickets is Friday, Nov. 25. To order tickets, call or text Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151. Doors open at 8a.m. with breakfast beginning at 8:15 a.m. Pictures with Santa begin at 9a.m., and the event ends at 10 a.m.

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is also inviting the public to build your gingerbread house out of any edible items, then drop off your creations at the Town Hall/Library at 10 a.m. on the day of the contest, Saturday, Dec 10. Entry fee is $5. Each entry will be given an entry number. Voting will be noon-5 p.m. Winner will be announced at 6 p.m. Entries will be voted on by the public. Bring your loose change and place it in the jar in front of your favorite gingerbread creation. The top 3 creations that raise the most money win prizes to be determined. All money raised will be used for Santa Villa needs and July 4 fireworks.

