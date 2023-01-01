Editors note: Organizations with meeting notices included in the Area Meetings are encouraged to send scheduling updates for the new year to Editor Eddie Mowen Jr. at [email protected]

Mondays

The 7-Pillars Drug Recovery Program will meet at 7 p.m. each Monday night at 705 N. Barron Street in Eaton. For more information, call 1-801-SET-FREE.

First Monday

The New Paris Village Council meets at 7 p.m. every first Monday in the City Building at 301 W. Cherry St.

The “We Care” Cancer Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Harborside Care Center, 101 Mills Place, New Lebanon. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Linda at 937-687-2719 or Chris at 937-687-2253.

First and third Monday

The Camden Family Lion’s Club meets every first and third Monday of the month at The Dover. The address is 100 S. Lafayette Street. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. For further information contact Robert Brock at 937-776-5067 or [email protected]

Second and fourth Monday

The Jackson Township Board of Trustees, Preble County, will hold its regular meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.

Third Monday

West Alexandria Village Council will hold its regularly scheduled council meetings on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m., except for those dates noted, for 2023: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023; Monday, Feb. 13, 2023; Monday, March 20, 2023; Monday, April 17, 2023; Monday, May 15, 2023; Monday, June 19, 2023; Monday, July 17, 2023; Monday, Aug. 21, 2023; Monday, Sept. 18, 2023; Monday, Oct. 16, 2023; Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, and Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Meetings are held at the West Alexandria EMS building.

Women of Divine Design is the ladies’ ministry of Life Flowing Ministries (221 E. Decatur St., Eaton.) The group meets on the third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. to pray, to serve, to receive God’s word, and to recover. All ladies are welcome. Ladies can call/text Jessica Guerrero at 937-670-0653 for additional information.

The Gasper Township Trustees meet the third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Gasper Township Firehouse at 4195 Paint Creek Road, Eaton.

Eaton City Council meets the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m., at the Eaton City Building, 328 N. Maple St.

Fourth Monday

The Dixon Township Board of Trustees will hold its regular meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. Location: Dixon Township Building, California School Road. All meetings are open to the public.

The Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board holds its board meeting the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 225 N. Barron St., Eaton. Call 937-456-6827 to confirm the meeting.

Monday and Wednesday

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets in regular session every Monday and Wednesday in the commission chambers on the first floor of the Preble County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., Eaton, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4:30 p.m. or until its business is concluded. The board does not generally meet when the dates coincide with holidays, but interested parties should call the commission office at 937-456-8143 to confirm whether the meeting has been canceled.

First and Third Tuesday

Priddy-Walters American Legion Post 665, West Manchester, meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home Legion are invited to attend. The post encourages younger veterans and active duty to become members.

The Eaton Optimist Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

Eden Lodge 147 International Order of Odd Fellows in Gratis, located at 104 East Franklin Street (above the post office), holds meetings on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., with a social dinner at 6:15 p.m.

Second Tuesday

The Board of Twin Township Trustees will have its regular monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. The meetings will be at 1251 Ohio 503 North in West Alexandria at 6 p.m. Notices of any special, emergency or executive meetings will be posted at the Township House on the bulletin board at the front of the building. The public is welcome to attend the meetings.

The Lewisburg Historical Society meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held at the Depot across from the Lewisburg Park. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Brown Memorial Library Board of Trustees meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Tri-County North Community Center located at 261 Clay Street in Lewisburg.

Third Tuesday

The West Alexandria Friends of the Library meet the third Tuesday of odd number months at 6 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library, 16 N. Main St.

The Preble County Beekeepers Association meet the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Eaton American Legion, 1000 U.S. 35.

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

Fourth Tuesday

L&M Products, Inc. Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at 201 E. Lexington Road, Eaton. Meetings are open to the public.

Last Wednesday of each month

The Blue Star Mothers of Ohio, Preble County Chapter meetings will be the last Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at L&M Products, next to McDonald’s on Barron Street in Eaton.

Second Wednesday

The regular meetings for the Harrison Township Board of Trustees will be held the second Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Township Hall in Roselawn Cemetery, 601 Main St., Lewisburg.

Second and Fourth Wednesday

The Washington Township Trustees will hold their regular meetings for 2021 on the second and fourth Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The meetings are held at the offices of the trustees, 1800 Eaton Gettysburg Rd., Eaton. Any change of a regular meeting date or a special meeting will be posted in advance at the township office. Any special or emergency meeting will be held as needed. The public is invited.

Third Wednesday

The Board of Public Affairs of the Village of Eldorado will meet the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

Fourth Wednesday

A support group for parents of school-age children with disabilities will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month at noon at the Preble County Engineer’s Office. The purpose of the meetings is to share common concerns.

Thursdays

Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to address destructive or compulsive behaviors, unhealthy relationships, addictions (drugs, alcohol, food, pornography), anger, shame, codependency (addiction to people and control), past abuse and so much more. People can find freedom from any hurt, hang-up or habit that is making their life unmanageable. Meets weekly on Thursdays, 7-9 p.m., at Eaton First Church of the Nazarene, 201 E Lexington Rd., Eaton. For more information call 937-300-8663.

The West Alexandria Fire Department will host Bingo every Thursday night at the West Alexandria Fire Department. Doors open at 5 p.m. with early birds beginning at 6 p.m. Bingo will run until 9 p.m. and feature pull tab options.

First Thursday (even no.)

The Fiscal and Executive Committees of the Preble County Family and Children First Council meets on the first Thursday of even-numbered months at 1500 Park Ave., Eaton. The Fiscal Committee meetings begin promptly at 9 a.m. and the Executive Committee follow immediately after. The purpose of the meetings are financial monitoring and governance/supervision, respectively. Meetings are open to the public.

First Thursday

American Legion Auxiliary, Post #215 will meet the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Members are invited to come see the new ideas each month.

The Compassionate Friends Valley View Chapter will hold monthly meetings the first Thursday of every month, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Germantown Senior Center, 33 N. Cherry St. in Germantown.

Second Thursday

The Preble Shawnee Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the Junior and Senior High Media Center at 5495 Somers Gratis Rd in Camden.

Third Thursday

The Preble County DD Board of Directors will hold monthly meetings on the third Thursday at 6 p.m. at 200 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Eaton.

Fourth Thursday

The Preble County Chapter of People First invites all persons with disabilities and interested parties to its monthly meetings on the fourth Thursday of each month. The group meets at 7 p.m. at the Woodview Commons Community Room, 307 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton. People First encourages self-advocacy and community involvement for persons with disabilities. For more information, contact Holly Comley at 937-456-7141 or Rhonda Brantley at 937-456-6611.

Friday

The Come as You Are (AA group) and the 12 Steps to Serenity (Al-Anon group) meet each Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 301 E Main Street, New Paris. Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship dedicated to helping alcoholics, peer to peer, into sobriety. Al-Anon is a fellowship that offers a program of recovery for the families and friends of alcoholics.

Second Saturday

All General Motors/Delphi retirees are welcome to attend a monthly retirees breakfast at 9-11 a.m., at the Dixie Diner, 595 W. Main St., New Lebanon, the second Saturday of each month.

The New Paris Masonic Lodge invites the public for “Breakfast at the Lodge” every second Saturday of the month. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. at 116 S Washington in New Paris. The menu consists of sausage, eggs hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice.

Third Saturday

Commodore Preble Chapter of the DAR meets monthly. Call Debra Crumbaker at 937-452-5531 for more information.