West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brantley Bassler, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene MIlliken, Alan Webb, Scott Steele, Brooke Chorazewitz, Vicki Tabor, Dawn Miller Orr, Leila Rike, Bob Marcum, Chris Corneilson, Skeeter Dougherty, Sandy Fisher, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Steve Ward, in memory of Carol Lunsford.

Anniversaries this week: Todd and Rhonda Baker, Eldon and Linda Barnhart.

Coyote Contest

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Coyote Contest Feb. 9-12 on the corner of Preble County Line and 9631 Germantown Road. Entry fee of $25 per hunter is due prior to the contest on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.. Weigh-in on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free refreshments and 50/50 drawing on the day of weigh-in. Maximum of three coyotes my be entered. Final pay-outs by NDA, John Landis Farms, Maple Glen Hunting Preserve, J&J Guns, Gem City Pawn and Buckeye Hunting Preserve. Pay-out for top three weights, and payout for every coyote. Pay any club member or mail to: Paul Price 5495 Preble County Line Road, Lewisburg, OH 45338, or 937-248-1083, [email protected] or contact Jeff Weimer 937-430-0246, [email protected]

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Food Banks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO takes place every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early bird games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

AKS Nut Sale

Alpha Kappa Sorority is taking orders for this year’s fresh fall harvest of nuts. Place your order today for 16 oz. bags of unsalted pecans (pieces or halves), English walnuts, whole almonds or whole cashews for $11 each. For $14, any variety of nuts can be candied with our special recipe. The result is a crunchy, sweet, delicious treat. Customers use them in recipes, as baked-good toppers, holiday snack mix add-ins, or to eat by the handful. Place your order by email with your name and contact information to [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] or you can text or call an order with name and contact information to either 937-336-2027, or 937-248-4166. Confirmation of your order will be sent to you within two business days.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Library news

Register for programs for all ages, including the Winter Reading Challenge, BINGO, Grab and Go kits, weekly display contests and more.

Story Time is Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Donations for the Preble County Humane Society are accepted in honor of Betty White’s legacy.

American Legion Post 322

All you can eat Fish Fry is Saturday, Jan. 21, from 5-7 p.m.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the American Legion, Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon, on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

WACOCA Hymn Sing

The WACOCA Community Hymn Sing will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. at Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Oak Street. Members of area churches will gather to enjoy singing their favorite hymns, followed by light refreshments. This is free and open to the public.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 20 E. South St. Visit our website, www.st johnwestalex.net.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Congregational Annual Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 22, after worship service.

The women provide a meal to the homeless shelter in Eaton on the fourth Monday of every

Salem Kids, for children ages 3 through the sixth grade, meets each Wednesday, with a meal at 6 p.m. and Lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study group meets at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall every third Saturday, next on Jan.21.

High school and middle school Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons to be sent to commissaries overseas where they are accepted up to 2 months past expiration. Place them in the church library basket or contact Linda Wick. Please no local restaurants or pet supply coupons.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday service begins at 10 a.m. The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9a.m. The group uses plastic grocery bags and crochets the material into sleep mats for the homeless. For questions call 937-839-4350. Sunday services take place at 10 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road.