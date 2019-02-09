ODA Director Dorothy Pelanda to host meet and greet in Preble

REYNOLDSBURG — Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Dorothy Pelanda will host a series of informal meet and greet events across Ohio. The meetings will present the opportunity for Director Pelanda to introduce herself, share information regarding her background and listen to thoughts and ideas from members of Ohio’s food and agriculture industry.

The meet and greets will be hosted in conjunction with local soil and water conservation districts. The events are open to the public. Pelanda will be in Eaton on Monday, March 4, at 1 p.m., at Eaton First Church of God, 601 E. Lexington Rd., Eaton.