Brooks receives Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awards

COLUMBUS — Every year, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships to students statewide who are striving to become leaders in their industries and communities. The foundation recently awarded scholarships to several students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education or scientific research.

Cindy Hollingshead Scholarship recipients included Andrew Brooks of Preble County. This fund honors Cynthia Anne (Cindy) Hollingshead for her 39 years of service as Ohio Farm Bureau’s executive secretary, as well as a lifetime of volunteer commitment to local government and community service activities. Financial assistance goes to students who are pursuing careers focused on agriculture, community service and association leadership.

Brooks was also a Jack Fisher Scholarship recipient. This fund is named after John C. “Jack” Fisher, Ohio Farm Bureau’s former executive vice president for 20 years. His vision for this scholarship is to enable people to acquire the necessary tools for a more fulfilling life.