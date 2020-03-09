Families invited to Sensational Science Sunday

EATON — Preble County 4-H invites youth and their families to Sensational Science Sunday on March 8.

Familes are invited to come and try hands-on science activities and learn about the 4-H program. The event is an open house-style event being held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the Toney Building on the Preble County Fairgrounds.

Sensational Science Sunday will be a fun afternoon of hands on science activities. Participants will get to try the activities and take home a few of the projects made. There will also be 4-H members and advisors present to answer questions about the 4-H program. Families are encouraged to join us for this fun-filled afternoon.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. According to Click2Science, a STEM professional development website, young people exposed to STEM activities develop and improve critical thinking and problem solving skills. These young people become the “next generation of innovators” which leads to new products and discoveries. Participating in STEM activities can help youth see how science, technology, engineering and math are part of their everyday lives.

4-H is a non-formal educational youth development program offered to individuals ages 5-19. 4-H members learn about animals, computers, public speaking, cooking, art, gardening, natural sciences and much, much more. Many youth participate in 4-H through community clubs. 4-H offers other short-term experiences such as camp. 4-H focuses on building life skills with the help of adult volunteers.

Ohio 4-H membership is based on a child’s age and grade on Jan. 1 of the current calendar year. Youth ages 5 and in kindergarten are considered Cloverbuds and participate in noncompetitive learning activities. Eligibility for participation in 4-H projects and competitive events begins when a child is 8 and in the 3rd grade or age 9 and in any grade. Membership ends on Dec. 31 the year a member turns 19.

STEM runs deep in the roots of the 4-H program. Early 4-H leaders wanted to bring the technology and innovations happening at universities to the people in communities across the nation. At that time, it was agricultural related technology, but today STEM is a part of many 4-H projects. Members can take projects such as Rocketry, Science Fun with Dairy Foods, Electricity, Radio Controlled Vehicles, Robotics and much more. Many 4-H projects, including animal projects, incorporate an aspect of STEM.

Visit the fairgrounds March 8 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. to have fun, try hands on science experiments and learn about the Preble County 4-H Program. For more information about the event or how to join 4-H contact the Preble County Extension Office at 937-456-8174.

