TVS FFA stawberry sale under way

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA members will be selling Florida-fresh strawberries Jan. 20, through Feb. 7.

Srawberries are packaged by the quart and are sold in either 4 quart (1/2 flat) or 8 quart (full flat) totals. A 1/2 flat is $15 and a full flat is $25. Strawberries are shipped within a few days of picking. Members say they are good for freezing, baking or just eating.

All proceeds will benefit FFA members raising money for the FFA Banquet, FFA Camp, and/or FFA apparel and jacket costs. Contact any TVS FFA member or reach out to FFA Advisor Allison Derringer at aderringer@tvs.k12.oh.us, or 937-839-4336, to order.