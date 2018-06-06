Student notes

Leah Moore

Leah Moore of Eaton was one of five rising juniors at the University of South Carolina chosen as 2018 Ernest F. Hollings Undergraduate Scholars, an honor that includes a summer internship with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Moore is a Capstone Scholar majoring in environmental science and physical geography in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is co-director of training for Capstone Connectors, in which she serves as a mentor for freshman students, and is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She is conducting research on climate analysis with the Carolinas Integrated Sciences and Assessments project and intends to pursue a career as a meteorologist or climatologist. Moore is the daughter of Doug and Shelley Moore of Eaton, and a graduate of Eaton High School.

The selection of the five juniors brings the total number of UofSC Hollings Scholars to 50 over the 14 years of the national competition, with 25 selected in the last four years. The university is among the top four producers of Hollings Scholars in the nation since the scholarship’s inception in 2005. Students are supported by a team of faculty advisers and staff through the university’s Office of Fellowships and Scholar Programs.

The Hollings Scholarship Program exposes rising juniors and seniors to NOAA, a scientific agency championed by Sen. Ernest F. Hollings for its commitment to ocean policy and conservation. Hollings Scholars are expected to become scientists, policy-makers or educators in the future U.S. oceanic and atmospheric workforce. The 2018 class of Hollings Scholars comprise 150 students from U.S. universities and colleges.

Hollings Scholars study a variety of disciplines including biological, life and agricultural sciences; physical sciences and mathematics; computer and information sciences; social and behavioral science; and teacher education. Each scholar is awarded up to $9,500 of tuition assistance per school year for full-time study during their junior and senior years. Additionally, they participate in a paid 10-week internship that includes travel and living expenses.

Austin Hammaker

Austin Hammaker of Lewisburg, has been named to the 2018 spring semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Wittenberg University graduates

Wittenberg University’s 2018 Commencement exercises celebrated more than 370 graduates with a standing-room-only crowd of family and friends. King Letsie III, the Constitutional Monarch of the southern African Kingdom of Lesotho, presented the keynote address at Wittenberg’s 168th Commencement Exercise. Local graduates included: Kelsey Gregory of Eaton, B.A. in Art; Marisa Wilson of New Paris, B.A. in Biology and Keenan Wilson of Eaton, B.A. in Management.

Zachariah Sullivan

Zachariah Sullivan of New Paris, has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2017/2018 academic year. The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.