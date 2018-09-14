MVCTC students share experiences with Preble Shawnee sophomores

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Student Ambassadors visited Preble Shawnee sophomores on Monday, Sept. 10.

Students Ambassadors from MVCTC included Lillian Pietrzak – Medical Office Management (New Lebanon/Dixie); Lainee Stiver – Media and Video Production (Valley View); Carley Asher – Veterinary Science (Preble Shawnee) and Makayla Allen – Graphic Commercial Art (Twin Valley South).

Ambassadors shared career technical training programs and college opportunities. MVCTC offers 40 career technical programs for high school juniors and seniors. MVCTC continues to prepare students for college and careers after high school. Over 85 percent of students earn college scholarships and over 93 percent of students are employed, in an apprenticeship, in the military, or enrolled in college six months after graduating.

All sophomores from the MVCTC 27-partner school districts have the opportunity to select two career programs to visit at MVCTC during the annual Sophomore Career Days. This year, Sophomore Career Days are scheduled Nov. 27-29. The Annual MVCTC Sophomore Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29, from 4:30-7 p.m. For more information about Sophomore Career Days or visiting MVCTC, call 937-854-8056.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

