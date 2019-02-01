Student notes

Cedarville Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — The following area Cedarville University students were named to Dean’s Honor List for Fall 2018. In order to be named to the Dean’s Honor List, students need to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Students listed included: Arielle Feustel of Lewisburg, Richard Feustel of Lewisburg, Brandt Howett of Brookville, Cassidy Koewler of Brookville and Samuel Thompson of Germantown.

University of Dayton 2018 Fall Dean’s List

DAYTON — The University of Dayton honored the following undergraduates from your area for making the fall 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester: Madison Cassel of Eaton, Timothy Cook of Brookville, Kevin Devilbiss of Brookville, Franchesca Hackworth of Arcanum, Shelby Jones of Brookville, Nancy Large of Brookville, Michael Lipps of Eaton, Mitchell Monnin of Camden, Alex Myers of Brookville, Jeremy Page of Brookville,Breven Perry of Eaton, Katlin Pistone of Brookville, Rebecca Richardson of Camden, Dena Schaeffer of Brookville, Kristin Shelley of Arcanum, Ty Smith of Brookville, Michelle Smith of Brookville, Dalton Stewart of Brookville, Mitchell Tarkany of Brookville, Jacob Troutwine of Lewisburg, Mikayla Van Brederode of Brookville and Braden Wickman of Brookville.