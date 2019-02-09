Student notes

MU Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Area students listed include: Adrianna Moore of Gratis, Isabelle Hampton of College Corner, Lily Chenault of College Corner, Matthew Yancey of Brookville, Dustin Downs of Camden, Kelsey Klamm of Camden, Ben Bassler of Camden, Taylor Broermann of Camden, Alyssa Davidson of Camden, Daniel Howard of Eaton, Mackenzie Rutherford of Eaton, Luke Feck of Eaton, Allison Rapier of Eaton, Jacob Hubbard of Eaton, Jackie McCafferty of Eaton, Jacob Osborn of Eaton and Macy DeGroat of Gratis.

MU President’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Area students named included: Eliza Johnson of Camden, Melissa Parish of Brookville, Sydney Carnes of Brookville, Taylor Bridgett of Brookville, Blake Mullennix of Brookville, Thomas Tully of Camden, Tristen Withrow of Camden, Emma Walker of Camden, Britt Pack of Camden, Austin Fields of Camden, Jessica Spitler of Eaton, Kristen Reed of Eaton, Megan Lipps of Eaton, Valeria Mokrenko of Eaton and Hailey Thies of Lewisburg.

Alexandra A. Conry

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA — Alexandra A. Conry of Brookville has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the fall 2018 semester. Conry is majoring in Health Science. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.