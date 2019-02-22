Student notes

Madison Wright

LORETTO, PENNSYLVANIA — Madison Wright, Biology major from Eaton, was named to the Dean’s List at Saint Francis University. Wright was among more than 550 students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. To achieve this list, a minimum quality point average of 3.500 must be earned on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

UF Fall 2018 Dean’s List

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Findlay was announced last week. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Local students include: Kaitlynn Babb of Germantown, Marvin Horton of West Alexandria, Kaylee Wheat of Brookville and Isabella Whiting of Lewisburg.