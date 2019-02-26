MVCTC graphic arts students place at regional SkillsUSA Contest

KETTERING — Miami Valley Career Technology Center Graphic Commercial Art students competed in the Southwest Regional SkillsUSA Advertising Design Contest on Saturday, February 16, at The Modern College of Design in Kettering. Seniors Rivers McShirley (Tri-County North) and Chloe Thompson (Tipp City) both competed and placed in the contest. McShirley placed first, winning a Gold Medal and a $2,500 scholarship to The Modern College of Design. Thompson placed third and won a Bronze Medal. Both students quailed to compete in the Ohio SkillsUSA Contest which will take place this April in Columbus.

SkillsUSA is a vital solution to the growing U.S. skills gap. SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens as it improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce. The nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. SkillsUSA helps every student excel through the development of SkillsUSA Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. The association serves more than 360,000-member students and instructors per year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related.

More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. Local, state and national championships are designed and judged by industry to set relevant standards for career and technical education and provide recognition opportunities for students. SkillsUSA programs also help to establish industry standards for job skill training in the lab and classroom and promote community service. SkillsUSA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and is cited by the U.S. Department of Labor as “a successful model of employer-driven youth development training program.” SkillsUSA offers technical skill assessments and workplace credentials through the SkillsUSA Career Essentials program, a cutting-edge solution that defines, implements and measures career readiness skills for students. For more information: www.skillsusa.org

For more information about the Modern College of Design, visit Themodern.edu.

