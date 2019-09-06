PCYF awards $24,000 to Preble County students

EATON — The Preble County Youth Foundation (PCYF) is once again excited to announce it has awarded seven scholarships to the following Kettering College students for the 2019/2020 school year: Cassidy Adkins, Brianna Wells, Sophia Cottingim, Cassandra Stinson, Lauren Spicer (Baker), Isabelle Heggs and Allison Zornes.

Each year, the Preble County Youth Foundation, in partnership with Kettering Health Network, offers scholarship awards to help make higher education more attainable to students residing in Preble County and attending Kettering College. The Youth Foundation and Kettering Health Network have awarded nearly $180,000 to Preble County students since 2012. To find out more about the Kettering College scholarship and eligibility, contact student finance at 937-395-6022 or kc.edu/financialaid.

The PCYF is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to invest in programs and facilities that give the community and its children better opportunities for the future. This work is ongoing and donations go fully toward programming right here in Preble County. For more information on how you or your business can contribute to Preble County’s future, please contact the PCYF at 937-472-0089 or pcyfoundation@yahoo.com.

