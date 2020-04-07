Edison State expands 100 percent tuition scholarship offer to all graduating seniors

EATON — Edison State Community College is committed to easing the burden created by the COVID-19 pandemic and understands the stress this healthcare challenge has placed on every community. Graduating high school seniors are no exception, as they may be faced with difficult decisions about their plans for starting college in the Summer or Fall.

As part of its ongoing commitment, Edison State has expanded its College Credit Plus (CCP) tuition scholarship offer to include a larger population of students. The new, expanded opportunity consists of a 100-percent tuition scholarship for all graduating high school seniors in the Edison State service area and CCP partner high schools, regardless of their level of participation in the CCP program.

Edison State offers over one-hundred degrees, certificates, and short-term technical certificates in the areas of Business, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Information Technology, and Social and Public Services designed to help graduates enter the workforce. In addition, partnerships held with four-year universities across the state and country provide a seamless transfer upon a students’ completion.

For more information about the tuition scholarship, contact Jordan Keith, Enrollment Manager, Piqua Campus Location at 937-778-7846 or jkeith@edisonohio.edu or Rachel Carlisle, Director of Regional Campus Enrollment Management and Student Services at the Greenville, Troy, and Eaton Campus Locations at 937-778-7895 or rcarlisle@edisonohio.edu.

All students must complete the FAFSA and accept any grants and scholarships that may be awarded before receiving the CCP tuition scholarship. The CCP tuition scholarship is only applied to students’ accounts after all other grants and scholarships are awarded. Recommended FAFSA filing dates are May 1 for the Summer semester and Aug. 1 for the Fall semester. Additional information can also be found at www.edisonohio.edu/CCP-scholarships.