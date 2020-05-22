Student notes

Heather Tuttle

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Heather Tuttle of Eaton has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Science (5-12, Bio) degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Joshua Bishop

TIFFIN — Tiffin University recently announced 692 undergraduate students were awarded the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and achieve a 3.50+ GPA for the semester. Named to the list by TU was Joshua Bishop of New Paris.

Brooklyn Sizemore

BEXLEY — Capital University honored nearly 90 students for excellence in academic achievement, service, and leadership during spring semester 2020. The awards, annually given at Honors Convocation, were presented to students at the end of the academic year. Brooklyn Sizemore of Eaton received the Newman Civic Fellows Award.

Urmil Patel

ROOTSTOWN — Urmil Patel of Lewisburg was among the 229 graduates as NEOMED honored its future physicians, pharmacists, medical researchers and other professionals as part of the university’s 40th graduating class. The celebration was held Saturday, May 2, and was streamed live for public viewing via the university’s mediasite.

Maria Kern

ASHLAND — Maria Kern of Eaton received a Bachelor of Science degree from Ashland University following spring semester classes. Kern majored in Forensic Biology. Kern graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors. Kern is a 2016 graduate of Eaton High School.