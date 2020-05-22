Preble County Career Connections announces ‘20 under 20’ awardees, interns

EATON — While the March 19, “20 under 20” event had to be canceled, Preble County ESC Career Connections Director Harold Niehaus wants to make sure this year’s 20 under 20 awardees and area interns accomplishments are recognized.

“This being the first year for the 20 under 20 recognition, area businesses were given the opportunity to nominate their recent hires who are at, or under, the age of 20 and have exemplified good work habits as they filled their role in the workplace,” Niehaus said. “Individuals were nominated from various business sectors in Preble County.”

In manufacturing, award recipients from Parker Hannifin-Lewisburg were Dylan McFaddin and Michael Hager, Silfex’s awardee was Abby Howard, and Bullen Ultrasonics recognized Justin Hemmerick and Kiley Hodapp.

In addition, Cornerstone Manufacturing recognized Chayse Gray and Logan Chapin, Parker Hannifin-Eaton awardees included Zach Kube and Taylour Steinhurst, and Cargill recognized Wesley Heindl.

Those being recognized for their outstanding work in agriculture and service businesses included: Steven Perry of LawnPlus, Raina Tibbs as part of the team at the Preble County YMCA, and Madison Johnson and Cara Fowler of Bombshell Tanning.

Public service employees meeting the criteria were also recognized. Those employees included Nick Erbaugh of Lewisburg Fire Department and Tristen Hayslett and Matthew O’Dell, who work for the Village of Lewisburg.

Beyond those who were recognized as part of the 20 under 20 program, also included in this recognition of area workforce are high school students who participated in internships and pre-apprenticeships.

The students recognized included Bryan Sanders, who is working at Lewisburg Container of Pratt Industries; Todd Peddicord and Dakota Fisk at Parker Hannifin-Lewisburg, and Kenley Weir and Gabe Brown at Henny Penny.

“I am proud of each of these young adults who have embodied valuable work habits and a work ethic that has been recognized by their employers,” Niehaus said.