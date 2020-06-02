MVCTC Computer Coding & Web Application students participate in NASA HUNCH Design & Prototype Program

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Computer Coding and Web Application Program has been working throughout the school year with the NASA Hunch Program. One of the Computer Coding and Web Application teams from MVCTC was selected as semi-finalist in the design and prototype review.

The Lunar Supply Pod team included Wyatt Selhorst (Miami East), Austin Ezerski (Milton-Union), Zachary Miller (Huber Heights), Skyler Gentner (Huber Heights), and Alexander Newport (Eaton).

The HUNCH mission is to empower and inspire students through a Project Based Learning program where high school students learn 21st century skills and have the opportunity to launch their careers through the participation in the design and fabrication of real world valued products for NASA. Information on NASA Hunch from https://www.nasahunch.com.

“The Design and Prototyping HUNCH Program is a way for students of all skill levels to develop innovative solutions to problems posed by life on the International Space Station. Many of the projects are items personally requested by the International Space Station Crew to help ease living conditions aboard station, giving students the opportunity to really make an impact on the lives of Astronauts. Other projects come from Flight Crew Systems and Operational groups at NASA that need more idea development.

Students from all over the United States partner with mentors at NASA Research Centers across the country to develop unique solutions. This wide swath of ideas allows us to pull in the best ideas at each center, bringing students together nationwide to collaborate and present the very best they can offer at our Design Reviews. This year we are preparing a new schedule of design reviews to help keep the process moving forward and bring the best ideas to the forefront. Our goal is to bring the best ideas from each project together for a final review at Johnson Space Center where they can be reviewed in greater detail.”

