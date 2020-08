Student notes

Miami U. commencement

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17. Students receiving degrees included: Layne Brown of Gratis, Angela Gentry of College Corner, William Crank of Eaton, Dustin Downs of Camden, Rachel Duncan of Eaton, Angela Favorite of Eaton, Rayven Frazier of College Corner, Emily Grubb of West Alexandria, Kaitlyn Briley of Camden, Kelsey Klamm of Camden, Jacob Kreger of Eaton, Jayna Lee of Eaton, Joanna Mathews of Camden, Gillian Mescher of Lewisburg, Shane Michael of Camden, Brandon Miller of West Alexandria, Jennifer Pritikin of College Corner, Brandon Pugh of Eaton, Austin Sampson of Eaton, Laurie Sampson of Camden, Margaret Shockley of College Corner, Tyler Springmier of Eaton, Emma Walker of Camden, CJ Wing of West Manchester, Denise Withrow of Camden and Tristen Withrow of Camden.