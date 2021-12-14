Eaton FFA teams compete

EATON — On Thursday, Dec. 2, both Eaton FFA novice and advanced Parliamentary Procedure teams competed at the District level contest at Covington High School.

Both teams put up excellent performances which earned both teams second place.

With both teams getting second place, it advances both teams to the state level contest.

Members of the novice team are Cooper Wilson, Tanner Dungan, Johanna Blaich, James Perry, Tyson Azzalina, Elijah Thacker, Zoey Mcgaha, Allie Betzner, Kacey Dunaway, and Levi Chappel.

The advanced team consists of Maddie Wright, Tiara Miles, Delaney Deaton, Katie Bryant, Sonja Friend, Erica Nerderman, Joselynn Nerderman, Mac Dare, Jacob Erbaugh and Lydia Eilermen.

Great job to both teams and good luck to both teams as they competed recently in Delaware, Ohio.

By Gavin Bach EHS FFA Reporter

Submitted photos

