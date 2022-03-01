High school Honors Choir set for April 12

WEST ALEXANDRIA — High school students from Eaton, National Trail, Preble Shawnee, and Twin Valley South are assembling to form a Preble County high school Honors Choir. Dr. Jeremy Jones, Associate Professor of Music and Naus Family Faculty Scholar at Miami University will be working with all participating students on April 11 and 12 at Twin Valley South prior to an evening concert the final day.

Dr. Jones conducts Miami University’s Men’s Glee Club and Collegiate Chorale along with teaching choral music education courses. In addition, he is an active guest conductor and clinician and serves on the Ohio Choral Directors Association board as the Youth and Student Activities Chair.

On Tuesday evening, April 12, at 7 p.m., everyone is invited to the free concert at Twin Valley South, showcasing the talented students from Preble County.

“This will be the first event of its kind and we are looking forward to having it annually from here on out, “ Garrett Smith, Band and Choir Director at Twin Valley South, said.