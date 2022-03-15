MVCTC students place in regional HOSA Contest

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) HOSA Future Health Professional students competed in regional contests in February, with 55 students qualifying to compete at the State HOSA Leadership Conference on March 24-25, in Columbus.

HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. HOSA’s mission is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration, and experience. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. HOSA’s goal is to encourage all health science instructors and students to affiliate and be actively involved in the HSE-HOSA Partnership.

Preble County students who placed in the contests included:

• Biomedical Lab Science Contest — Jacob Clark (Biotechnology/Twin Valley South) 2nd place in regional contest

• CPR/FA Team Contest — Brittany Thobe (Pre-Nursing/Versailles) and Emma Slade (Pre-Nursing/National Trail) 4th place in regional contest

• Cultural Diversities & Disparities Contest — Amaya Davidson (Biotechnology/Preble Shawnee) 1st place in regional contest

• Cultural Diversities & Disparities Contest — Ben Woxman (Biotechnology/Eaton) 2nd place in regional contest

• Dental Science Contest — Katelyn Wright (Dental Assisting/Twin Valley South) 2nd place in regional contest

• Health Education Team Contest — Patricia Nihizer (Medical Lab Assisting/Arcanum Butler) and Alaina Ashworth (Medical Lab Assisting/Eaton) 3rd place in regional contest

• HOSA Bowl Team Contest — Emily Lirtzman (Biotechnology/Vandalia Butler), Arianna Roberts (Biotechnology/Miamisburg), Amy Strider (Biotechnology/Carlisle), and Isabella Tucker (Biotechnology/Preble Shawnee) 2nd place in regional contest

• Medical Spelling Contest — Aubree Towe (Pre-Nursing/Eaton) 1st place in regional contest

• Pharmacology Contest — Richard Parker (Biotechnology/Preble Shawnee) 4th place in regional contest

• Public Health Team Contest — Nicholas Davis (Medical Lab Assisting/Northmont), Emily Kelly (Dental Assisting/Ansonia), Johana Serrano Salgado (Medical Lab Assisting/Vandalia Butler), Jocelyn Swihart (Dental Assisting/Eaton), 1st place in regional contest

• Research Poster Contest — Hayden Bratton (Sports Medicine/Eaton) 1st place in regional contest

• Research Poster Contest — Kiera Elliott (Sports Medicine/Eaton) 3rd place in regional contest

• Veterinary Science Contest – Julia Riesenbeck (Biotechnology/National Trail) 1st place in regional contest

Hayden Bratton (Sports Medicine/Eaton, right,) took 1st place in the Research Poster Contest. He is pictured with Reina Frame of Valley View, who took second place. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_Hayden-Bratton-and-Reina-Frame.jpg Hayden Bratton (Sports Medicine/Eaton, right,) took 1st place in the Research Poster Contest. He is pictured with Reina Frame of Valley View, who took second place. Submitted Katelyn Wright (Dental Assisting/Twin Valley South, left,) took 2nd place in the regional Dental Science Contest. She is pictured with Jocelyn Hoggatt from Mississinawa Valley, who took 1st place in the regional contest. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_Katelyn-Wright-and-jocelyn-Hoggatt.jpg Katelyn Wright (Dental Assisting/Twin Valley South, left,) took 2nd place in the regional Dental Science Contest. She is pictured with Jocelyn Hoggatt from Mississinawa Valley, who took 1st place in the regional contest. Submitted