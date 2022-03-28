Trail MVCTC FFA General Livestock Team wins contest

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA chapter kicked off its winter CDE judging seasons by sending its equine management, general livestock, poultry, and wildlife teams to the Mt. Gilead judging invitational.

All of the teams had a successful day and there were many chapter members that went to the contest.

The general livestock team took first place, winning the General Livestock portion. The team was led by Hannah Lee who placed 4th overall, followed by Abbi Whitesell in 16th place, Ellie Lawson in 18th, and rounded out by Carley Hamm in 35th.

Brianne Kosier, Wade Mann, Riley Littrell, Rhet Deaton, Bailey Rowe, and Mason Nuse also judged for the team.

The team is coached by Chad and Mindy Ward.

The equine team took 10th place. The team was led by Macyn Patton in 29th, followed by Josie Stiner in 30th, Trinity Rothwell in 47th, and rounded out by Taryn Rucci in 50th place. Brooklyn Buckley also judged for the team that day.

The team is coached by Holly Lawson and Mariah Lay.

The poultry team placed fifth at the contest. The team was led by Miranda Ott who placed 5th, Grant Deaton who placed 15th, Logan Baker who placed 29th, and Ashely Green who placed 31st. Ethan Owens also judged for the team.

Finally, the wildlife management team placed 11th. Ethan Kosier placed 18th and Keeton Lipps placed 22nd.

All of the teams had a successful day.