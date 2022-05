CAMDEN — Last week, seniors at Preble Shawnee High School took part in their “Senior Clap Out” at Preble Shawnee Elementary. It was “a chance for seniors to go back to their elementary school and be seen by our young students as role models for what they will be in the future,” Superintendent Todd Bowling shared.

