MHRB thanks voters for support

Editor:

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board is grateful that our levy passed on Tuesday, Nov. 5, so that we can continue to ensure that quality mental health and addiction services are available to our residents.

MHRB would like to thank voters for their support and want you to know that we will continue to strive to see that the citizens of Preble County are mentally healthy and addiction free!

Thank you so much.

Amy Raynes, MA, LPCC

Executive Director

Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board

Preble County Family & Children First Council