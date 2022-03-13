Eaton coach: ‘Thank you for packing the places with purple’

To the Eaton community:

On behalf of our players and coaches, I just want to say a heartfelt “thank you” for the way you supported our Lady Eagles Basketball team during our playoff run.

It was truly an honor for all of us to represent this community as we advanced in playoffs. Your support and cheers from the stands, along with all of your encouraging messages, definitely made a difference. You absolutely played a role in helping us win our first District championship.

I have long said that Eaton is an amazing place to be a part of high school sports. The community is friendly, the fans are positive and everyone supports their teams. This is evidenced not only by the way that you have come out not only to cheer for us, but so many of our other Eaton teams.

Eaton is a special, special place to coach and play. The memories we made during the last part of our season will last a lifetime and I am glad that so many of you were a part of them.

Thank you for packing the places with purple.

With appreciation and gratitude,

Dave Honhart

Eaton Women’s Basketball Coach