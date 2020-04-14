DeLuca: ‘time for honest leadership, integrity’

Editor:

We are living in times like none of us have experienced before. The global pandemic has changed our lives in ways we could only imagine just a few weeks ago. If there was ever a time for honest leadership and integrity, it is now.

Rachael Vonderhaar is running for Preble County commissioner in the upcoming Republican primary and I encourage your support of her candidacy. She’s a smart, honest, and hardworking person who will represent us well.

Rachael has solid family values and strong experience in agricultural business. She’s a dedicated volunteer who gives freely of her time and energy to a variety of community groups including 4-H and FFA programs, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and Preble County Habitat for Humanity.

Rachael is committed to transparency and information sharing by our elected officials. She is forward minded and proactive, yet deeply appreciates the past. Moreover, Rachael has practical ideas on how to advance our county economically while retaining its unique character.

I know that Rachael Vonderhaar will bring sunshine and a breath of fresh air to our Board of Commissioners if given the opportunity to serve. Please join me in voting for her and be sure to cast your mail-in ballot by April 28.

Joe DeLuca

Eaton