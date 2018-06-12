Poling signs with Muskingum

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s Megan Poling committed to play basketball at Muskingum University on Wednesday, May 23.

Poling is the first female from North to commit to playing college basketball since her current coach, Jessica (O’Dell) Spitler, a 2003 North graduate, played for Muskingum and later Sinclair Community College.

Poling is the daughter of Ron and Mary Poling.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to pursue a degree in nursing and to play basketball at Muskingum,” Poling said.

Muskingum University is a NCAA Division III program which competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference along with Baldwin Wallace, Capital University, Heidelberg University, John Carroll, Marietta College, Mount Union College, Ohio Northern, Otterbein College and Wilmington College.

Muskingum is located in New Concord, Ohio.

“I loved the campus,” Poling said. “From the moment I left there I knew MU was where I wanted to continue my education and athletic career. I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to play for Coach Beth Fox.”

Spitler said Poling played a key role for the Panthers the past two seasons. Poling attending Tri-Village her freshman and sophomore year’s before transferring to North.

“This year she was a big role player for our team, second highest scorer,” Spitler said. “She was definitely our shooter for our team from the outside. She helped contribute to a lot of our wins. It was good to have her this year.”

Spitler said she is happy to see one of her players willing to play at the next level.

“It’s pretty exciting as a coach. That’s pretty cool to see them advance and see them want to play. That’s the biggest thing. It’s a lot of time for them,” Spitler said. “It’s awesome. I think she’ll do well. She’s just got to go in with a really good, positive attitude.”

Tri-County North’s Megan Poling (middle front) recently signed to play college basketball at Muskingum University. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/06/web1_poling.jpg Tri-County North’s Megan Poling (middle front) recently signed to play college basketball at Muskingum University.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH