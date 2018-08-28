Blazers sweep MC, now 2-2

NEW PARIS — An experienced and talented Eaton volleyball team defeated National Trail in three sets, 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 to begin the season on Monday, Aug. 20.

“Coach (Parker) Fields has a very talented group this year, a lot of senior experience that played a very smart volleyball match. Parker has done a very nice job building the volleyball program at Eaton, and it showed tonight,” National Trail coach Joy Yeazel said.” We have a very young team out on the floor right now. With only one senior and two sophomores with varsity (starting) experience, our youth was evident tonight.”

Yeazel did see some bright spots from her team.

”I did see some positives, but we have to work on mental toughness work and playing smart volleyball,” she said.

National Trail bounced back on Thursday and defeated Middletown Christian in three sets 25-5, 25-14, 25-14.

Leading the way defensively were sophomore Libero Madison Hathaway, who had 12 digs and 15 good serve receptions, and senior Lexi Stiner who had seven digs and 1 block assist with Tristan Bowers.

Offensively, the Blazers were led by Bowers who had nine kills and seven aces. Stiner added seven kills, while sophomores Angel Bowers had four kills and four aces. Jaidyn Tout had two kills and four aces.

“This was a great win for us as we head into CCC league play,” Yeazel said.

The Blazers (2-2) were scheduled to play at Ansonia on Tuesday, Aug. 28. On Thursday, Trail will host Tri-Village.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_ntvb1.jpg National Trail freshman Jenna Petitt attempts to hit the ball over the net during the Blazers volleyball match with Eaton on Monday, Aug. 20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_ntvb2.jpg National Trail freshman Jenna Petitt attempts to hit the ball over the net during the Blazers volleyball match with Eaton on Monday, Aug. 20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_ntvb3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_ntvb4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/08/web1_ntvb5.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH