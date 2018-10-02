Prep roundup: Eaton boys soccer ties VV, 2-2

PREBLE COUNTY — The unbeaten streak continues for the Eaton boys’ varsity soccer team as the Eagles played just one match last week. Going into their matchup with Valley View, Eaton had a nine-game stretch with eight wins and one tie.

The Eagles traveled to Valley View on Tuesday, Sept. 25, and came away with a tie in that match, 2-2. Eaton led at two different points in the game, but the Spartans came back both times to knot the score.

Tyler Early put Eaton on the scoreboard in the first half, with an assist from James Howard. The score came with under 15 minutes to play in the half, but the Spartans came back. Valley View scored as well in the first half to tie it, 1-1.

Howard put the Eagles back on top, 2-1, with a goal in the first five minutes of the second half. The assist came from Nathan Gard. But once again, Valley View came back with a tying goal at the 18:43 mark. Neither team could break the tie in the remaining minutes.

Eaton was scheduled to play Brookville on Tuesday, Oct. 2, before ending the regular season with two key SWBL matches at Oakwood (Oct. 4) and Monroe (Oct. 9).

Monroe (5-0-3) holds the top spot in the Southwestern Division of the SWBL. They are the only team in the division without a loss. Bellbrook (5-1-3) and Valley View (4-1-4) have just one loss, but multiple ties. Eaton is 5-2-2 in the league and 8-2-3 overall.

South VB falls to Covington

Twin Valley South’s volleyball team fell in four sets to Covington 25-17, 11-25, 16-25, 21-25 on Saturday, Sept. 29.

On Tuesday, South fell to Miami East 11-25, 16-26, 12-25.

Eagles shutout at Monroe

Eaton’s football team committed seven turnovers in a 37-0 loss at Monroe on Friday, Sept. 28. Eaton trailed just 10-0 at the half, but saw the Hornets take advantage of their miscues in the second half. The Hornets scored 27 points off Eaton turnovers and special teams play.

Eaton (0-6, 0-3 SWBL) is scheduled to host Bellbrook (6-0, 3-0) for its homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 5.

NT soccer knocks off Yellow Springs

National Trail’s girls soccer team defeated Yellow Springs 5-0 on Saturday, Sept. 29. The Blazers fell to Franklin-Monroe 6-0 on Thursday, Sept. 13. The Blazers also dropped a 4-0 contest to Newton on Monday, Sept. 10. On Thursday, Sept. 27, Trail lost to Bethel 5-0.

TVS soccer ties

Twin Valley South’s girls soccer team played to a 2-2 tie with Newton on Thursday, Sept. 27. Allsion Bassler and Maycie Davidson each scored for the Panthers. Makiah Newport assisted on both goals.

NT volleyball downs Dunbar, falls to TCN

National Trail’s volleyball defeated Dunbar in straight sets on Thursday, 25-18, 25-14, , 25-6. Leading the way for the Blazers was was Jaidyn Tout with 10 kills and Tristan Bowers had 6 kills, 12 assists and 4 aces. Lexi Steiner had 5 kills and 4 aces. Jenna Petitt had 3 kills and 4 aces, Angel Bowers had 2 kills, 13 assists & 6 aces, Madison Hathaway had 3 aces, and Shelby Slade had 2 aces. National Trail is now 6-10 overall.

On Tuesday, the Blazers traveled to CCC foe TCN and lost in 4 sets, 16-25,25-12, 24-26,21-25. Defensively, Trail was led by Madison Hathaway with 20 digs, Lexi Stiner had 2 solo blocks and 3 block assists, while Tristan Bowers had 2 solo blocks. Jenna Petitt had 3 block assists. Offensively, Tristan Bowers had 8 kills and 2 aces, Jaidyn Tout had 7 kills, Lexi had 6 kills. Angel Bowers had 5 kills along with 17 assists and 5 aces, fellow setter Brooke Johnson 9 assists and 2 aces along with 3 kills.

(Editor’s note: Deron Newman contributed to this story)

