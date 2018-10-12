Eaton sending four to district tennis

TROY — A year after having its first-ever district qualifier, Eaton’s girls tennis team is sending four to the district tournament this season.

Eaton’s Sophia Murphy won the singles title at the Troy Division II sectional tournament last week to reach the district for the second straight year.

This year, though, she had to beat her younger sister, Grace.

Sophia won the championship match 6-4, 6-0, but both will be moving on.

They will be joined by the doubles team of Addie Bell and Brianna Ward, who placed fourth.

The top four singles and doubles team in each sectional advance.

Eaton’s Tess Murphy fell one match shy of advancing, falling in the quarterfinals.

The doubles team of Anna Kramer and Erica Wilkinson reached the quarterfinals before bowing out of the tournament.

The season for Preble Shawnee came to an end at the Centerville Division II tournament.

The Arrows combined their first singles and second singles players Allison Zornes and Alivia Reek to form a doubles team for the tournament.

Zornes and Reek reached the quarterfinals of a tough sectional before having their season come to an end.

Lauren Smith and Grace Deaton won a match before losing.

In singles play, Destiney Quillen won her opening match, as did Zoey Collins, before falling. Michelle Bulach bowed out in the first round.

The Division II district tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 11, at the ATP Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with singles matches.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH